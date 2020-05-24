Israel carrier El Al will operate cargo flights to Turkey for first time in a decade – Middle East Monitor

Israeli carrier El Al will start running cargo flights from Tel Aviv to Turkey for the first time in a decade, according to regional media.

The first El Al trip downed wheels in Istanbul on Sunday early morning to get 24 lots of altruistic help and also safety tools indicated for United States clinical groups on the frontlines dealing with coronavirus.

Turkish aeronautics authorities provided El Al authorization to operate flights two times once a week in between Istanbul and also Tel Aviv, in order to transportation the items after placing in the demand recently.

El Al will be utilizing its Dreamliner aircraft for the path.

Turkey halted flights from Tel Aviv to Turkey in 2010, after 9 pro-Palestine protestors were eliminated by Israeli pressures throughout the Gaza flotilla case, where the ship Mavi Marmara tried to damage the prohibited marine clog on the Gaza Strip.

After the strike, connections in between Israel and also Turkey ended up being stretched.

