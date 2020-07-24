Israel cannot stop Iran from attaining nuclear weapons – Middle East Monitor

The previous head of the Israeli intelligence company, Mossad, Shabtai Shavit, stated Israel cannot avoid Iran from signing up with the nuclear weapons club, nevertheless it can hinder it from utilizing the bomb.

In a prolonged interview with the Times of Israel, Shavit stated: “I’m not one of those who state that the minute they [the Iranians] have a bomb they will physically threaten Israel’s presence.No But a state with the bomb can utilize it to develop all type of axes of impact to advance its interests.”

Shavit discussed that Tehran wishes to improve its nuclear abilities similar to North Korea did to develop resistance for itself, not just versus Israel however likewise versus the United States, Turkey and primarily Iraq.

“They [Iranians] didn’t emerge with flying colors from the eight-year [Iran-Iraq] war [in the 1980s] The outcomes of the war were the trigger for the Iranians to make the tactical choice to opt for the entire range of non-conventional weapons– not justnuclear Nuclear, ballistic rockets, chemical weapons, biological, cyber … Cyber too, in expert terms, belongs to the non-conventional armory,” he included.

