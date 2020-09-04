Israel cabinet allows retention of dead Palestinians in violation of international law – Middle East Monitor

The bodies of dead Palestinians declared to be “terrorists” will not be gone back to their households by Israel following a security cabinet choice onWednesday The policy, knocked by rights groups as “barbaric”, is part of a brand-new technique by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, meant to utilize the remains as a bargaining chip in detainee exchange settlements.

“Refusal to return the bodies of terrorists [sic] is part of our commitment of maintaining the security of Israeli citizens, and of course to bring [dead or missing soldiers] home,” describedGantz “I hope our enemy understands and internalises the message well.”

According to the Jerusalem Post, there are 4 Palestinian remains presently being kept by Israel regardless of the Geneva Convention specifying that celebrations to an armed dispute need to bury each other’s dead honourably. Ramy Abdu, the creator of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, stated that this is an act that is thought about a war criminal activity, reported Al-Jazeera

Adalah, the Palestinian human rights organisation based in Haifa, knocked the cabinet choice. “The Israeli security cabinet’s decision to withhold the bodies of Palestinians is extremely problematic and is clearly driven by motivations for vengeance,” it stated. “The policy of utilizing bodies as …