Israel blocks Palestinian mothers travelling with newborn babies – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli authorities have actually avoided 2 Palestinian females from leaving the inhabited West Bank for Jordan due to the fact that their newborn babies are not signed up in the Zionist state, Wafa news company has actually reported.

Although the babies are signed up with the Palestinian Interior Ministry, they were not enabled to cross into Jordan through the Allenby Bridge.

A variety of Palestinians have actually been rejected travel just recently at the Israeli- managed border crossing withJordan The bridge links the West Bank with the Hashemite Kingdom and is the sole designated exit and entry point for West Bank Palestinians travelling into and out of the Israeli occupied areas.

The females were trying to take a trip to Jordan to be reunited with their other halves who operate in the UAE, after delivering in the occupied areas. Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Ahmad Al-Dik condemned Israel’s actions and asserted the right of the babies to remain with their mothers.

“This stance by the occupation state is a violation of the Geneva Conventions,” he described, “which guarantee freedom of movement for people under occupation, particularly since the two women carry valid documents for themselves and their babies issued by the State of Palestine, which is under occupation.”

Rights groups have actually explained that avoiding Palestinians from travelling through this crossing becomes part of the political pressure placed on them. It bears no relation to any legitimate security or other concerns, they firmly insisted.

