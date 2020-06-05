Israel ‘blackmailing’ Palestinians by withholding tax revenues  – Middle East Monitor

Israel is withholding tax revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority for the month of May till the PA reactivates the safety coordination settlement with Tel Aviv, Palestinian officers stated.

Chairman of the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs, Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh stated on Twitter that the Palestinian management has refused to obtain the tax revenues for the month of May from Israel in implementation of President Mahmoud Abbas’s choice to cease safety coordination with Israel.

Palestinian authorities spokesman, Ibrahim Milhem stated later that the federal government had rejected Israel’s “blackmail”.

“Israel refused to transfer the tax revenues …. Unless we resume security coordination with it,” Milhem stated in a press release, including that the federal government is dedicated to implementing the Palestinian management’s choice to cease all types of coordination with Israel.

On 19 May, President Mahmoud Abbas introduced the suspension of all agreements signed with Israel together with the Paris Economic Agreement, which regulates commerce and financial relations between the 2 events, in response to Israel’s plans to annex practically 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank to it.