Israel bans Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque from entering  – Middle East Monitor

Israeli line of work authorities turned over an expulsion order on Sunday to Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, outlawing him from going into Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week, Palestinian media reported.

Speaking to reporters, Sabri revealed that the Israeli line of work cops apprehended him and also examined him at Al-Qashleh Police Station in the centre of inhabited Jerusalem, over cases of “inciting violence during the Friday sermon.”

Sabri included: “The Israeli police handed me a one-week deportation order and asked me to be present at the police station for investigation next Saturday.” He revealed that they educated him the expulsion order can be restored.

Early on Sunday, the Israeli line of work pressures invaded your home of Sabri and also handed him an order to participate in the police headquarters for examination.

READ: Sabri was apprehended and also checked out numerous times over the previous couple of years.

Meanwhile, Wadi El-Helwa Information Centre reported that the Israeli line of work authorities additionally provided a one-week expulsion order for Sheikh Ahmad Abu Ghazaleh, one of the Imams of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli line of work authorities provided expulsion orders for the Imams and also preachers of Al-Aqsa Mosque, over cases of provoking physical violence throughout their lectures such as Friday khutbahs.