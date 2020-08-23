Israel bans Gaza imports except food, medicine – Middle East Monitor

Israel has actually prohibited all imports except food and medical products into the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian main informed Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

“All private sector companies have been notified of the Israeli decision to stop the entry of all commodities and goods, except food and medicine,” stated the authorities, who chose to be unnamed.

There was no remark from the Israeli federal government on the report.

Israel has actually cut fuel imports into Gaza considering that recently as part of punitive steps over the launch of fire-bomb balloons from the strip.

Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has actually groaned under a debilitating Israeli blockade that has actually denied its approximately 2 million occupants of lots of important products, consisting of food, fuel and medicine.

READ: Hamas reacts to Israel strikes in Gaza