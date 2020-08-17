Israel bans fishing off Gaza coast – Middle East Monitor



The Israeli profession forces totally closed the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone due to the supposed breach of the security truce on 16 August 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The Israeli profession forces totally closed the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone due to the supposed breach of the security truce on 16 August 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The Israeli profession forces the other day totally closed the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone due to the supposed breach of the security truce.

The Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) mentioned that Israeli Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, backed the suggestion of the Chief of Staff, the COGAT and the security authorities, to totally close Gaza’s fishing zone.

The COGAT stated this remained in reaction to rockets fired from Gaza to the Sderot settlement last night and the continued launch of incendiary balloons.

The Committee for Documenting Violations Against Fishermen stated that the Israeli navy opened fire on Palestinian fishing boats and pumped water at them, requiring anglers to go back to coast without caution.

According to rights group B’Tselem, in 2000, Gaza had about 10,000 anglers, nevertheless this dropped to some 4,000 signed up anglers in 2018, who are the income producers for around …