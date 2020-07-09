Israel army jeep hits 5-year-old Palestinian in Hebron – Middle East Monitor

A Palestinian child was injured on Tuesday afternoon after she was stepped on by an Israeli army jeep in Hebron, based on the Pal Info Centre.

Local sources said that a Palestinian girl aged five suffered injuries after she was hit by an Israeli army jeep in Hebron and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Hebron through the years has witnessed the largest amount of hit-and-run incidents by Israeli settlers and soldiers in the West Bank.

Dozens of Palestinians, mostly kids, have died in these attacks, and the perpetrators were rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 50 settler neighborhoods and outposts in Hebron inhabited by nearly 30,000 Jewish settlers who work gradually to tighten their grip on the town and force its Palestinian residents out.

