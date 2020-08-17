Israel approves mega settlements projects – Middle East Monitor

Israeli authorities have actually exposed a mega settlements strategy, Arab48 reported the other day, which will link significant unlawful settlement blocs.

The Arabic news website reported Israel’s Ynet News as stating that a person of the settlement projects intended to link the settlement bloc of Benyamin in inhabited Ramallah with the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The biggest of these projects is paving a highway in between Benyamin Industrial Zone with Atarot Industrial Zone in the north ofJerusalem The highway consists of a 600-metre tunnel that travels through the West Bank cities of Qalandia and Al-Ram

Ynet News reported that this job was prepared in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, declaring that the Palestinians would utilize it.

At the exact same time, the Israeli profession authorities authorized a task associated with the settlement highway Route 60, which Israeli Jewish inhabitants from the settlements of Adam, Bsagot, Beit El and Ofra utilize to reach Jerusalem straight.

The Israeli news site kept in mind that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained this location in the current years as the 4th Israeli settlement bloc in the inhabited West Bank next to Ma’ ale Adumim, Gosh Etzion and Ariel which was because of be annexed by Israel in early …