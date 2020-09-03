Israel approves funds for ‘anti-Muslim hate group’ to fight BDS – Middle East Monitor

Casting even more light on the nexus in between Zionism and the increase of the Islamophobia market, the Israeli federal government has actually authorized a grant to an American “anti-Muslim hate group”.

Documents acquired by Jewish-American publication, Forward, through a Freedom of Information Act demand, exposed that Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs, moved $40,000 to a Tennessee- based Christian Zionist organisation which is on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLT) view list of hate groups.

SPLT, an American non-profit legal advocacy organisation specialising in civil liberties and public interest lawsuits, has actually assembled a comprehensive list of anti-Muslim hate groups, much of whom are strong supporters of the state ofIsrael According to SPLT, “these groups frequently traffic in conspiracy theories involving the infiltration of the government by Islamist extremists, warn that the US legal system is being subverted by Shariah law and portray Muslims in general as potential terrorist threats”.

The American Christian Zionist group, Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN) is called among the 40 approximately anti-Muslim hate groups. PJTN lobbies versus the mentor of Islam in American schools, declaring that kids were being indoctrinated into the religious beliefs. It is a petition on its site opposing …