Israel anti-government campaigners threaten to legally protest police use of water cannons – Middle East Monitor

Israeli protest leaders requiring Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s resignation revealed their intent to petition the Supreme Court if water cannons are utilized versus protesters, i24 News reported.

Protest motion leader and organiser Gonen Ben Yitzhak knocked the police for utilizing the questionable control technique, and stated it was “far from harmless”

He stated in a declaration on social networks: “Police have used water cannons, blasting high-pressured water at protesters. This represents unwarranted and disproportionate use of force that endangers the demonstrators and has caused some severe injuries, including head wounds and injuries to internal organs.”

The protesters are requiring the resignation of Netanyahu over his federal government’s handling of COVID-19, and the corruption charges being brought versus him.

Israel police arrest 55 anti-Netanyahu protesters

Netanyahu was prosecuted on charges of accepting ‘improper’ presents, and bribery with media magnates in exchange for favorable protection, of which Netanyahu rejects.

What is a water cannon?

A water cannon is a technique of crowd control utilized by police throughout the world, and shoots high speed focused jets of water at protesters or crowds.

The technique is presently being utilized by police in Hong Kong versus protesters.

Water cannons can trigger death or major injury, and are classified as a “less lethal” weapon in the UK.

UK-based civil liberties project group Liberty explained water cannons as “militaristic and brutal”.

