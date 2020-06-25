Israel annexation plans for West Bank leave Palestinians in despair

Image copyright

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says settlements – on land claimed by Palestinians – will end up part of Israel





Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could annex elements of the occupied West Bank this summer. He says the move, stemming from US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, will write still another “glorious chapter in the history of Zionism”.

The Palestinians are defiant. They say they’re pulling out of previous agreements, risking their particular fragile governing authority. To them, the move means the loss of vital land for a future state and a death blow to dreams of self-determination.

Much of the world wide community looks on with growing concern over what they see as a definite violation of international law, while warnings echo of a “hot summer” of boiling tensions.

How is the groundwork being laid ahead of what exactly is potentially one of many policy moves in the spot in years?

‘Do it right!’

My journey starts along the main highway heading south out of Jerusalem.

The road is named after Menachem Begin, the former Jewish militant leader who became Israel’s sixth prime minister. He is an icon of right-wing nationalism, founding the movement that later merged to become Likud – the party now led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s annexation plans explained

The highway ramp dips past a 12-storey building covered in a huge poster of Mr Netanyahu and President Trump. “No to a Palestinian state!” it proclaims in Hebrew. “Sovereignty – do it right!”

It’s an email for, maybe not by, the present Israeli and US leaders. It’s from the group of mayors of Jewish settlements in the West Bank – the territory they see as their Biblical heartland.

Settlers say a Palestinian state in the West Bank would pose a threat





The mayors want to claim Israeli sovereignty over a lot more than the 30% of the West Bank that is up for grabs from Mr Trump. With Mr Netanyahu soon in a position to bring proposals to his cabinet or parliament to “apply Israeli law” to parts of the territory, the mayors are giving him a headache from his political right.

It’s an indication of the way the argument has shifted in Israel through the years.

I drive on, leaving the Begin Highway behind, passing a military checkpoint and joining a smaller road that winds its way into the West Bank, home to around three million Palestinians, and also to almost half of a million Israelis living in settlements.

‘My peach just isn’t Trump’s to give’

Among grapevines and olive trees, Mohammed Yehya Ayer shows me his land.

We’re on a ridge outside the Palestinian village of Irtas. Some of the West Bank’s familiar colour codes are on display. Orange rooftops curve across a hilltop to the south-west – the neat suburban layout of the Israeli settlement of Efrat.

Image caption



Mohammed Yehya Ayer says parts of the West Bank are “already [as good as] annexed”





Beyond its fenced-off edges the land sweeps into an empty valley, a dusty gulf of burnt ochre and rocks, before the habitation picks up again – the grey concrete blocks of Dheisheh, a sprawling urban refugee camp on the edge of the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

Two separated worlds, side by side.

I ask Mohammed what that he thinks of Mr Netanyahu’s recent statements.

“It doesn’t mean anything,” that he tells me. “These areas happen to be [as good as] annexed… It’s all in their hands.”

Mohammed continues on to explain his view.

His family farmed the land here for generations. After Efrat settlement was established in the 1980s, things began to change. He describes a frequent struggle over control.

“If I put 10 bricks here [to build a structure], the Israeli authorities come and demolish them,” he says.

“Israelis… make suggestions and seize more lands on the pretext they are state land… and the government helps the settlers.”

Israel is arranging a new settlement, called Givat Eitam, north-east of where I walk with Mohammed. It could be considered a neighbourhood of Efrat. Mohammed’s land is an area sandwiched between the two settlements.

“If Efrat builds there by force, they might install gates and fences and not allow us to cross our lands,” he says. “They would tell us to get special permits and approvals.”

The Israeli authorities routinely point out that fence routes can be challenged in the look process or the courts. They declined to discuss the specific claim about access if Givat Eitam goes ahead.

Judges are because of rule on an appeal against the land allocation for the settlement itself.

I put it to Mohammed that the Trump plan envisages the Palestinians having a state on 70% of the West Bank and a freeze on settlement expansion for four years in places outside of Israeli-annexed areas.

He handles a freshly picked peach.

“Who is Trump to promise anything? Is this property owned by him?” he asks holding up his fruit. “I can give this peach to you because I own it. But if I don’t have it, how could I offer it to you?”

‘They say God is on our side and we are able to do what we want’

It’s not far to Efrat. But the journey shows the West Bank’s sharp contrasts.

Image caption



Efrat is among more than 130 Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank





Before a watchtower, concrete stumps alongside a dust road mark out a future line to extend Israel’s network of walls, fences and checkpoints – the separation barrier.

Its construction began through the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, of 2000-2005, when suicide bombings frequently killed Israelis and Israel launched sweeping incursions into West Bank cities.

Israel says the barrier saves lives. Critics call it a computer device to grab land.

The settlements are seen as illegal under international law, stemming from the prohibition on countries transferring element of their populations to areas under military occupation. Israel rejects this, arguing the territory is “disputed” instead of occupied.

An armed guard waves me past a checkpoint in to Efrat’s quiet streets.

The Trump plan is a big break from previous peace proposals. Some speculate why these could have resulted in Israel formally gaining the big settlement blocs – including the bloc containing Efrat, for example – within a negotiated deal with the Palestinians, who would like the West Bank within their future state.

Most of the big settlement blocs are simply across the Green Line, the armistice line from ahead of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, when Israel captured the West Bank from Jordanian get a handle on.

But President Trump’s plan potentially awards American recognition to Israel for most of the settlements and the strategically vital Jordan Valley – before any negotiations with the Palestinians.

Trump plan: Key points

Analysis: Trump’s deal a huge gamble

Outside a waffle bar, I talk with Yedidia Mosawi and Sharon Barazani, both in their 20s.

Yedidia tells me that he works in security and comes from money further south, near Hebron.

“It’s an amazing place, very important for Israel,” that he says of the West Bank – or the Hebrew Biblical name of Judea and Samaria, as numerous Israelis make reference to it.

Image caption



Sharon Barazani and Yedidia Mosawi





I enquire about Mr Netanyahu’s plans. He suggests it isn’t enough.

“[We should] apply Israeli law to any or all of this land. It’s ours in history. For the Jewish people it’s the most critical – we don’t have a different country to go to.”

Sharon adds: “You can’t tell people to go from their land, their home.”

I reach the mayor’s office. Outside is a picture of a floor mosaic found in Jordan in the 1880s.

It is recognized as the Madaba map, a portrayal of the Holy Land in the 6th Century. One of its Greek inscriptions, next to Bethlehem, references the Biblical location of Ephratah.

The Israeli settlement of Efrat was established in 1983. Mayor Oded Revivi is well aware of the religious and ideological connections to the land, even though he says it is not the key driving force for most settlers.

Many, as that he did in the 1990s, come for potentially cheaper homes in a ready formed Jewish community.

Image caption



Mayor Oded Revivi says the Trump plan is a genuine attempt to solve the conflict





Mr Revivi talks to Mr Netanyahu. He knows members of the American-Israeli mapping team charged with training the territorial boundaries of annexation, and he backed the Trump plan right away.

“I thought it was a genuine attempt to try and think of another way to solve the conflict,” that he says.

What of his fellow mayors attacking the prime minister from the proper, claiming Israeli rights to even more of the West Bank? Mr Revivi jabs at a few of his colleagues politely.

“Such an attitude derives from not quite understanding the global village we live in,” he says, referring to the strong counter-views of a lot of the outside world to any annexation.

“That we can think we are strong and mighty, and that God is on our side, and we can do whatever we want.”

You need to comprehend the Trump deal in stages, that he says. “This is stage one.”

A building boom

Opponents start to see the Trump plan as only a way to formalise a de-facto reality developed on the ground for half a century in breach of international law.

I arrive in the shadow of an enormous bridge being constructed – a doubling of the trail running from the Begin Highway that forges its way in to the West Bank, connecting Jerusalem to Efrat and another settlements further south.

Image caption



A bridge under construction can make it better to travel between Jerusalem and the settlements





We stand a few metres from a portion of the separation barrier – an 8m-high (26ft) concrete wall here that conceals from our view Palestinian homes on the reverse side, as cars bearing Israeli number plates zoom throughout the bridge above us.

This is the “whole story of the West Bank in the last 53 years”, according to Dror Etkes, who runs the Israeli non-governmental organisation Kerem Navot (Navot’s Vineyard – named after having a Biblical figure murdered for his land), which monitors settlement construction.

“It’s about taking from the Palestinians and giving to the Israelis. The way you do it is confiscating land and allocating only to Israelis. That’s one. And the other is sealing up and preventing the expansion of Palestinian communities,” that he says.

We watch Eastern European workers carry huge steel beams.

Image caption



Infrastructure projects anticipate an improvement in citizenry in areas eyed for annexation





Mr Etkes says this is the biggest boom in infrastructure projects carried out by Israel in the West Bank in two decades.

More roads, water pipelines and sewage purification systems are increasingly being built, that he says, allowing for significant future growth in settler numbers.

‘Palestinian citizens of a future Palestinian state’

Mr Etkes and other monitoring groups warn that annexation could leave people like Mohammed Ayer in territorial enclaves.

A study by the US think tank the Washington Institute suggests “full annexation” by Israel of up to 30% of the West Bank could affect almost 110,000 Palestinians.

Mr Netanyahu has said those in the Jordan Valley, for example, would remain “Palestinian subjects”. Critics fear that means they’d effectively live in islands of only Palestinian civil control, surrounded by land under full Israeli jurisdiction.

Palestinian villages and Jewish settlement sit alongside in some areas





The Palestinian leadership, along with very nearly 50 experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council, say this could formalise a method of “apartheid” in the West Bank – two peoples ruled by one state in the same space with unequal rights.

Some Israeli opposition figures from Jewish majority parties view the plan as a nightmare, being performed carelessly. They see little gain from unilateral annexation, while leaving Israel’s world wide image tarnished.

But retired Israeli Brigadier-General Yossi Kuperwasser believes the numbers of Palestinians caught in any unilateral application of sovereignty could be “negligible”.

He says many could receive Israeli residency in the interim and suggests the Palestinian leadership should build relationships the Trump administration.

“This was the logic of the US peace plan,” he says. “The Palestinians are going to be citizens of the future Palestinian state.”

‘We are not going to dispose of the key and go home’

The drive to the Palestinian city of Ramallah is frequently complicated. The city includes a small number of entry and exit points, and big traffic jams certainly are a constant feature.

Ramallah hosts the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The governing human anatomy was born due to the Oslo Accords of the 1990s – the high-water mark of Israeli-Palestinian peace-making.

Now, in a bid to improve international pressure to avert annexation, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the PA is no longer bound by agreements with Israel and the US, including on security.

Israel and the Palestinians signed a peace accord in 1993 but a final treaty is still to be reached





Some fear suspending such co-ordination, if fully delivered, could precipitate a collapse of the PA and the potential for a slide in to chaos in the West Bank.

Amid the bitter divisions of Palestinian politics, the militant group Hamas – the key rival of President Abbas’ Fatah movement – could try to capitalise and is warning of a confrontation with Israel.

I arrive for a news conference by the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh. Security is always tight. Now there is also an anti-coronavirus washdown before you enter the building – I step right into a booth where I’m showered with sanitiser fluid, mostly soaking my hair.

The pandemic is slowing entry to the building, however it has not paused the region’s politics.

Mr Shtayyeh believes Israel’s plans bring the conflict to a new junction in history.

“This peace process has reached a serious impasse,” that he says. “We are facing a moment of truth for us as a Palestinian leadership.”

I enquire about the prospects for the ongoing future of the PA.

“Let’s not fool ourselves,” that he replies. “The PA is not a gift from anybody. It came into being because of the Palestinian people… We are not going to throw away the key and go home.”

Mr Shtayyeh accuses the international community of failing woefully to act.

Why doesn’t his leadership build relationships the US and negotiate, he could be asked.

He says annexation would total the “destruction” of another Palestinian state, and suggests accepting it could leave the PA becoming “a bunch of traitors – and we will not be”.

‘Walking a tightrope’

What happens next? Mr Netanyahu continues to talk up his plans, despite speculation that they were a gimmick to rally the right wing in three deadlocked elections.

“These territories are where the Jewish nation was born and grew,” the prime minister said of the settlements when his new coalition government was about to be sworn in in May.

“[Applying Israeli law to them] wont distance us from peace. It brings us closer.”

Annexation will redraw Israel’s eastern frontiers





The coalition agreement allows him to bring proposals to the cabinet or the Israeli parliament from 1 July.

The US administration, having signalled in May that it did not expect the procedure to be rushed, may possibly now get ready to straight back the proposals Mr Netanyahu arrives at broadly on the conditions he commits to the Trump plan as a package (meaning keeping open the chance of Palestinian negotiations in the next four years) and that there is consensus among the principle players in the coalition.

This increases the significance of the views of Benny Gantz, the defence minister and alternate prime minister because of take over from Mr Netanyahu late next year.

Mr Gantz is thought to be less willing to straight back sweeping unilateral annexation plans and that he wants co-ordination with Washington and Arab countries which have ties with Israel.

The latter – in particular neighbouring Jordan – have voiced vehement opposition to any type of annexation, raising concerns about regional stability if the move goes ahead.

Mr Gantz’s Blue and White party, whose success in the elections was partly down to left-wing votes, is “walking a tight-rope” on the issue says Lahav Harkov, diplomatic correspondent at the Jerusalem Post.

While Mr Netanyahu “wants to push for all of it”, Mr Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, his Blue and White party colleague, certainly are a lot more reticent, she informs me.

More meetings between these key players seem certain.

I make another go back to Begin Highway, this time heading back into Jerusalem. The Israeli prime minister’s office and the parliament are off a junction heading east. More history-making could lie on the road ahead.

