Israel annexation plan ‘catastrophic’ – Middle East Monitor

Jordan on Wednesday warned towards Israeli plans to annex components of the occupied West Bank, describing the transfer as “catastrophic”, Anadolu experiences.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks over the cellphone together with his Spanish counterpart Arancha González.

According to a press release by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, the talks touched on Palestinian developments and the financial and social impression of the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief diplomats agreed through the talks on rejecting any Israeli transfer to annex any occupied Palestinian territory in violation of worldwide legislation, a step that undermines the two-state answer, the assertion mentioned.

“Any Israeli decision to annex settlements, the Jordan Valley and north of the Dead Sea in occupied Palestine will be catastrophic and will kill any possibility to achieve just peace,” Safadi mentioned.

Israel is predicted to hold out the annexation on July 1, as agreed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and head of Blue and White celebration Benny Gantz.

Palestinian officers have threatened to abolish bilateral agreements with Israel if it goes forward with the annexation plans, which is able to undermine the two-state answer.

The annexation comes as a part of US President Donald Trump’s so-called “deal of the century” plan, which was introduced on Jan. 28. It refers to Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and acknowledges Israeli sovereignty over massive components of the West Bank.

The plan states the institution of a Palestinian state within the type of an archipelago related by bridges and tunnels.

Palestinian officers say that underneath the US plan, Israel will annex 30-40% of the West Bank, together with all of East Jerusalem.

The plan has drawn widespread criticism from the Arab world and was rejected by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which urged “all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the US administration in implementing it in any form.”