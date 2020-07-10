Israel annexation plan a ‘declaration of war’ – Middle East Monitor

Secretary-General of the Palestinian Fatah movement’s Central Committee, Jibril Al-Rajoub, described Israel’s annexation plan as “a declaration of war” that could change all rules of engagement.

Speaking to Al-Mayadeen news channel, Al-Rajoub said Fatah and Hamas have abandoned the division and so are heading towards confronting the ‘deal of the century’ and the annexation plan.

Al-Rajoub added that Israel was provoked by his appearance in a joint conference with the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, a week ago, noting that the two weeks that preceded their joint conference witnessed extensive contacts.

“The Palestinian leadership and factions want to turn the Israeli threat into an opportunity to unite with the international community, which is supporting us,” that he said, adding that a Palestinian strategy has been developed from the deal of the century which started with stopping the security coordination with Israel and ceasing relations with Washington.

Al-Rajoub explained that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s annexation plan is a chance for the Palestinians to prepare their internal affairs and relationship with countries in your community.

