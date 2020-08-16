Israel and UAE open direct phone service after historic deal

The United Arab Emirates opened direct phone interactions with Israel and unblocked Israeli news sites in an indication that the 2 Middle East states are moving promptly to start normalising relations.

Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s foreign minister, and Israeli equivalent Gabi Ashkenazi “exchanged greetings” as they “inaugurated a phone link” in between the nations on Sunday, the Gulf state’s foreign ministry stated onTwitter

The relocation comes 3 days after the UAE and the Jewish state reached a landmark deal to develop complete diplomatic relations. In return, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu consented to suspend his strategies to annex big parts of the inhabitedWest Bank

But Mr Netanyahu, who hailed the accord as “a new era in Israel’s relations with the Arab world,” has actually firmly insisted that he has actually just postponed his strategies to declare sovereignty over land inhabited because the 1967 war.

“I am not giving up on annexation, I am standing strong for it. I promised that I will bring peace with Arab states and I brought it, I will also bring annexation,” he informed Army Radio onSunday

The UAE is on course to end up being just the 3rd Arab nation to normalise relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The Israeli foreign ministry validated that …