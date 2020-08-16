Israel and UAE launch direct phone links after historic accord



Callers can make now direct phone calls in between Israel and the UAE





Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have actually inaugurated direct telephone services in between their nations following their arrangement recently to normalise relations.

The nations’ foreign ministers called each other and “exchanged greetings following the historic peace accord”, a declaration stated.

The US-brokered offer was revealed by President Donald Trump on Thursday.

It is just the 3rd Israeli-Arab peace treaty in the Middle East.

The global neighborhood has actually primarily invited the relocation, although Palestinians, Iran and Turkey have actually knocked it.

Under the regards to the offer, Israel has actually accepted suspend its questionable strategies to annex parts of the inhabited West Bank.

Israel foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi – who held a call with his Emirati equivalent Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan – tweeted on Sunday that the 2 sides “chose …