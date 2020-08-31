Israel and UAE flight: First Israeli commercial plane journey between countries

Several leading Trump administration authorities were on board the plane, accompanying Israeli federal government authorities from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi for talks with their Emirati equivalents, as part of the White House- brokered strategy.

The Boeing 737 was allowed to fly through Saudi Arabian airspace, in a first for Israeli provider El Al, its captain Tal Becker revealed quickly prior to liftoff.

The flight would have taken 7 hours if it had actually not been enabled to utilize Saudi airspace, Becker stated; rather it took simply over 3 hours. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not share diplomatic relations.

President Donald Trump’s leading advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, nationwide security advisor Robert O’Brien and the Director of Israel’s National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat all spoke briefly to the media after getting here on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion airport on Monday early morning.