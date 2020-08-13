Israel and the UAE have established ‘full normalization of relations,’ Trump says

As part of the deal, Israel will “suspend” plans to annex parts of the West Bank, according to a joint Israel-UAE-US statement that ​Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Trump told reporters in the Oval office that he had a call with the leaders from both countries who had agreed to exchange embassies and ambassadors and “begin cooperation across the board.” He said he expected other countries to follow the UAE’s lead on normalizing relations going forward.

“We are already discussing this with other nations,” Trump said. “So you will probably see other of these.”

Trump tweeted out a lengthy joint statement between the US, UAE and Israel, calling the agreement to “full normalization of relations” between Israel and the UAE a “historic diplomatic breakthrough.”