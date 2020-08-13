Israel and the UAE establish ‘full normalization of relations,’ Trump says

Trump likewise tweeted a prolonged joint declaration in between the United States, UAE and Israel, calling the contract to “full normalization of relations” in between Israel and the UAE a “historic diplomatic breakthrough.”

The UAE and Israel strategy to exchange embassies and ambassadors, according to the declaration. It will be the 3rd Arab nation to open relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

“This deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East,” Trump statedThursday

.

“It will be known as the Abraham Accord,” Trump stated of the contract, which, United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman stated, is called for “the father of all three great faiths,” Christian, Muslim, andJewish . “I wanted it to be called the Donald J. Trump Accord but I didn’t think the press would understand that,” Trump stated to laughter. Trump likewise recommended that other nations will follow the UAE’s lead “now that the ice has been broken.” “We are already discussing this with other nations,” Trump stated. “So you will probably see others of these.” PLO declines contract Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated it was a “historic evening,” including: “A new era opens between Israel and the Arab world.” Speaking in Jerusalem, he stated: “We are developing complete and main peace, complete diplomatic …

Read The Full Article