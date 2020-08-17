Isles’ OT win puts Caps on brink By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at New York Islanders



Mathew Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime to provide the New York Islanders a 2-1 win over Washington and a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series in Toronto.

Anders Lee scored in the very first duration and Semyon Varlamov made 22 conserves for the Islanders, who are up 3-0 in the preliminary for the 2nd straight year. They swept the Pittsburgh Penguins last April.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in the 2nd for the Capitals, who now need to attempt to end up being the 5th group in NHL history to come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a series. Braden Holtby taped 32 conserves.

Barzal’s objective came seconds after Varlamov reversed a breakaway chance and a subsequent putback by Capitals left wingerJakub Vrana On the next journey down the ice, Barzal took a pass from Jordan Eberle, stroked in on Holtby and backhanded a shot into the left corner of the web.

Flyers 1, Canadiens 0

Jakub Voracek scored in the very first duration and goaltender Carter Hart safeguarded that by stopping all 23 shots he dealt with as Philadelphia returned on leading 2-1 in its first-round series versus Montreal in Toronto.

