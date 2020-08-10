Islamic State in Iraq: ‘How I survived an IS massacre’

Ali Hussein Kadhim, an Iraqi soldier and a Shia Muslim, was caught in the city of Tikrit by so-called Islamic State militants in June2014

.

He states he will always remember what occurred beside him and an approximated 1,700 military cadets.

The cadets, much of them young teens beginning their professions in the military, were lined up in groups and shot.

This is Kadhim’s own account of how he “miraculously” left the massacre at Camp Speicher.

UK audiences can see ‘Once Upon a Time in Iraq: Episode 5’ on Monday 10 August at 21: 00 BST on BBC Two and on BBC iPlayer.

Digital Producer: Ahmen Khawaja

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell