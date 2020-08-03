Islamic State group claims deadly attack on Afghanistan prison



The attack continued through the night and into Monday early morning.





The Islamic State (IS) group has stated it lagged a prominent attack on a main prison in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad that saw numerous detainees attempt to run away.

The attack started on Sunday night when automobile bombs were detonated at the prison’s entryway by shooters.

It continued through the night and into Monday early morning, with the IS militants fighting security forces.

At least 21 individuals were eliminated, stated a representative for Nangarhar province.

According to Attaullah Khogyani, 43 individuals were hurt and required to a local health center. He stated 3 aggressors had actually been eliminated however others were continuing to withstand security forces from the leading flooring of a domestic structure.

The prison holds more than 1,700 prisoners – the majority of them Taliban and IS fighters, a security source informed news company AFP.

It was not instantly clear if the attack had actually been staged to complimentary particular detainees from the complex.

The attack took place on the 3rd and …