Islamic State: Giant library of group’s online propaganda discovered

By Shiroma Silva

BBC Click

image copyrightISD image caption Thousands of videos, graphics and other images have been collected together to form a growing propaganda archive

One of the largest collections of online material belonging to the group calling itself Islamic State has been discovered by researchers at the Institute of Strategic Dialogue (ISD).

The digital library contains more than 90,000 items and has an estimated 10,000 unique visitors a month.

Experts say it provides a way to continually replenish extremist content on the net.

But taking it down is difficult because the data is not stored in one place.

And despite counter-terrorism authorities in Britain and the US having been alerted to this growing repository, it continues to grow.

‘Better…