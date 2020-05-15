Islamic State behind attack that killed newborns at Afghanistan maternity clinic, US says

The attack on the Kabul hospital occurred at 10 a.m. when three militants stormed inside, capturing the ladies—lots of whom have been holding infants of their arms, the New York Times reported. Reports from inside Afghanistan claimed that the gunman dressed as police.

“The hospital was full of patients and doctors, there was total panic inside,” one witness advised Al Jazeera.

Militants had stormed the hospital Tuesday, setting off an hours-long shootout with police. As the gunfight raged, Afghan safety forces carried out infants and frantic moms. The clinic in Dashti Barchi, a largely Shiite neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital, is supported by worldwide assist group Doctors Without Borders.

One girl gave start because the capturing was going down, the help group stated in an announcement Wednesday. It stated the girl and her child have been doing properly.

Deborah Lyons, the pinnacle of the U.N. mission in Afghanistan, reportedly tweeted, “Who does this? The most innocent of innocents, a baby! Why? Cruelty has no followers from humanity.”

Al Jazeera reported that images from contained in the hospital confirmed chilling photographs, together with one in all a lifeless mom nonetheless holding her child, who survived.

“The unconscionable war crimes in Afghanistan today, targeting a maternity hospital and a funeral, must awaken the world to the horrors civilians continue to face,” Amnesty International tweeted.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Taliban insisted they weren’t concerned. The Taliban and Islamic State extremists are rivals. Afghan and American officers say the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has been weakened in current months because of U.S. bombing raids within the group’s stronghold, the japanese Nangarhar province, in addition to army operations by Afghan safety forces and assaults by Taliban insurgents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report