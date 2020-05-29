Islamic scholars, NGOs call for Makkah, Madinah to be placed under international control – Middle East Monitor

A non-governmental organisation named the International Commission to Monitor Saudi Administration of the Two Holy Mosques – in any other case generally known as Al Haramain Watch – has launched an marketing campaign and petition to set up an international administration to handle the affairs of the 2 holy mosques of Makkah and Madinah.

The marketing campaign, which has already resulted within the help of round 100 Muslim students and human rights activists, goals to goal Muslim-majority and Arab international locations, in addition to Muslim communities in Europe and the United States, so as to increase consciousness of the insurance policies not too long ago enacted by Saudi Arabia with regards to the cities’ administration and pilgrimage.

According to Al Haramain Watch, the dominion is violating each international regulation and the morals of its founders by failing to defend the unequivocal rights of Muslims’ entry to the holy websites. In latest years, Saudi Arabia has enforced quite a lot of limitations on sure teams and nations in making the Hajj pilgrimage and from visiting the nation, with examples being the continued ban of Qatari nationals from making the pilgrimage and the ban of Iranian nationals till it was lifted in 2017.

The petition by the organisation states: “Due to the permanent failure of Saudi Arabia to manage the two holy mosques and the feelings and permanent politicisation and the absence of strategic development, we call on Islamic countries and governments to take the initiative and the media to form an interim framework that sets the first building blocks for a long-term plan for the process of managing the two holy sites.”

It urged the international Muslim neighborhood to set up “an Islamic administration that takes upon itself the administration of the Two Holy Places and the Holy Bekaa, whose membership consists of all Muslim countries.” The manner through which this could work, it claims, would be for the states to “choose a high committee to be elected for a period of 4 years and subject to periodic review by a working association supervised by all member states.”

Al Haramain Watch was established in 2018 for the aim of guaranteeing that Saudi Arabia maintains good administration of the Islamic holy websites by preserving Islamic historic and stopping the politicisation of the non secular pilgrimages.

A key determine on this petition is the Malaysian scholar Azmi Abdul Hamid, who claimed that he had obtained an essential historic doc written personally by the dominion’s founder King Abdulaziz Bin Saud, which reportedly states that each one Muslims – each the folks of the Hijaz area and the Muslim world – have the appropriate to administer the affairs of the holy mosques.

Among the opposite calls for made by the petition was the call for the institution of a sovereign fund managed by Muslim international locations, which might consist primarily of the earnings made out of the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

The petition launched by Al Haramain Watch comes amid related calls by different figures in recent times, together with a Turkish politician in 2014 and a Turkish think-tank’s call for an “Islamic Vatican”.