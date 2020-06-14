Islamic militants kill at least 60 people in north-east Nigeria | World news

Islamic militants have killed at least 20 soldiers and more than 40 civilians and injured hundreds in twin attacks in north-east Nigeria, residents and a civilian task force fighter said.

The attacks, in the Monguno and Nganzai districts of Borno state, came just days after militants killed at least 69 people in a raid on a village in a third area, Gubio.

Two humanitarian workers and three residents told Reuters that militants armed with heavy weaponry including rocket launchers arrived in Monguno, a hub for international non-governmental organisations, at roughly 11am local time. They overran government forces, taking some casualties but killing at least 20 soldiers and roaming the location for three hours.

The sources said a huge selection of civilians were injured in the crossfire, overwhelming the area hospital and forcing a few of the injured to lay away from facility awaiting help.

The sources said the militants also set fire to the area police station and burned down the United Nations’ humanitarian hub in the location, although a UN spokesperson said the facility sustained only light damage.

Fighters distributed letters to residents, in the local Hausa language, warning them to not work with the military, white Christian westerners or other “non-believers”.

Militants also entered Nganzai at a comparable time on Saturday, in accordance with two residents and one Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) fighter. They arrived on motorcycles and in trucks and killed more than 40 residents, the sources said.

A military spokesman did not answer calls for touch upon the attacks. UN officials could not straight away be reached for comment.

Boko Haram and its own offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria. ISWAP claimed the two Saturday attacks, and the Gubio attack.