Islamic holy month of Ramadan expected to begin from April 24

The Islamic heavenly month of Ramadan where Muslims all over the globe observe month-long fasting is required to start from Friday (April 24, 2020) contingent upon the sight of the moon the evening of Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) moon-sighting council will meet on Thursday and search for the crescent moon to authoritatively report the start of the blessed month.

In spite of the fact that the coronavirus worldwide pandemic has resulted in various Muslim boards speaking to individuals to abstain from visiting mosques during the heavenly month in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown

The Delhi Waqf Board also spoke to people to offer prayers at home during the period of Ramadan and asked mosques under its jurisdiction to make awareness about authentic guidelines to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory issued by Delhi Waqf Board CEO SM Ali is addressed to all the mosques in the city, specifically those under the Board’s jurisdiction, an authority said.

“The mosques have been asked to create awareness about various guidelines of the government related to the epidemic. The mosques have been advised to broadcast the guidelines after each Azaan (call to prayer) and also at other times through loudspeakers,” the official said.

Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic schedule and holds incredible significance for the Muslim people group the world over. The month lasts for around 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, as indicated by numerous true to life accounts incorporated in the hadiths.

During the sacred month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fast checking it as a gesture to adore the first disclosure of the Quran to Muhammad as indicated by Islamic conviction.

As per numerous religious beliefs, this yearly observance is viewed as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

The word ‘Ramadan’ has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching warmth or dryness. It is accepted that the blessed book of the Quran was composed during this month. Thus, the individuals work on fasting in this month to clean their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

Eid ul-Fitr, also called Eid-Al-Fitr, marks the finish of Ramadan and is praised by breaking the 30-day long fast with a fantastic festival. The day is the main day when Muslims aren’t allowed to fast.