RA NA Deputy Speaker, Representative of the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia, MP of the NA “Armenia” Faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan Facebook post:

The police departments collapsed. The number of protesters detained at the moment is so large that there is no other place in the departments! Our citizens are taken from place to place by buses, not even knowing in which department they can be admitted. Moreover, there is already information that in the busy streets of the city, police buses simply stop and release the detained protesters. This is an unprecedented event.

Meanwhile, those for whom there was a place in the police stations, organized large demonstrations on the spot. “Without Nikol Armenia” and “Armenia without Turks” chants can be heard from the windows of all departments, as well as from police buses. He said that some of the demonstrations were taken to police stations.