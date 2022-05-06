RA NA Deputy Speaker, Representative of the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia, MP of the NA “Armenia” Faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan Facebook post:

The face of “Armenian Democracy” is in the pages of the international press

These days, the world’s leading press is actively covering the developments taking place in Armenia. RIA Novosti, The Guardian, BBC, Sputnik, Al Jazeera, RBC, AiF, Reuters, France 24, Euronews, ABC News և Many other news outlets and periodicals write that the Armenian people are against the agenda of handing over Artsakh to Azerbaijan.

They see our just demand, they spread it all over the world, showing that our people did not accept defeat, did not accept betrayal, and again fought for their right to live with dignity.

The international press sees how Nicole, who has declared herself a pioneer of democracy, is fighting against the will of the people. How he uses force against peaceful demonstrators, how he tries to keep his power.

Everything is visible և everything is recorded.