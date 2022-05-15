Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the coordinator of the resistance movement, announced what to do in the next two days at a rally that resumed in the central streets of Yerevan after thousands of people marched through the central streets of Yerevan.

He noted that the tens of thousands of rallies that take place in the evening should be held in the morning.

Tomorrow at 8:00 am, acts of disobedience must begin, car races must be held.

Due to the weather conditions, no rally will be held tomorrow, but the acts of disobedience must continue throughout the day.

From 8:00 am on Tuesday, there will be another act of disobedience throughout the city. At least 80 to 100 groups should be organized, who should leave work and daily worries at 8:00 in the morning and take to the streets.

A rally will be held on Tuesday at 19:30.

Ashot HAKOBYAN