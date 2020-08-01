Isaias weakens to tropical storm as it nears Florida’s east coast

Isaias is now a tropical storm as it continues to relocation more detailed to Florida’s east coast, bringing along a danger for serious weather condition.

A FOX 35 WEATHER CONDITION ALERT DAY remains in location for Saturday and Sunday.

In its 5 p.m. advisory on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) stated the storm is moving northwest at 10 miles per hour with optimal continual winds of 70 miles per hour.

FOX 35 Meteorologist Kristin Giannas stated although Isaias compromised to a tropical storm, it might restore its strength to end up being a typhoon once again over night at it methods Florida’s coast.

The center of Isaias is anticipated to make landfall at Andros Island and is anticipated to approach the southeast coast of Florida later Saturday and Sunday.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND CAUTIONS:

Hurricane Warning:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line, Florida

Northwestern Bahamas

Hurricane Watch:

Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton, Florida

Tropical Storm Watch:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Tropical Storm Warning: