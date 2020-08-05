Isaias weakens to a tropical storm as it nears Florida

Isaias weakened to a tropical storm as the system headed closer to Florida, with the National Hurricane Center forecasting the storm to regain hurricane strength later in the evening. CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest. #CNN #News
PGA Championship: Justin Thomas insists second major win is harder than first | Golf...
Watch the return of major golf survive on SkySports First round protection starts on Thursday at 6pm on Sky Sports Golf By Keith Jackson Last...
Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty
A Florida teen determined as the mastermind of a plan that acquired control of Twitter accounts of popular political leaders, celebs and...
Covid-19 antibody test takes 8 minutes. But does it work?
Italy is considering whether to use a Covid-19 antibody test that takes 8 minutes and costs $20 to help decide when they should reopen...
100% of Chainlink Addresses Are Currently in Profit
The current Chainlink (LINK) rally has actually resulted in some non-traditional outcomes-- 100% of its supply is “in the money” or rewarding. This metric...
Trump’s campaign knocks on a million doors a week. Biden’s knocks on 0.
Biden's arranging program was sluggish to increase after the main. Senior management for important states like Florida and Pennsylvania were revealed just in...
Rising teen activist killed in shooting in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO-- Friends of 17- year-old Caleb Reed stated Monday they can't picture why anybody would murder the rising young activist, who was...