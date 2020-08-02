Isaias weakens into a tropical storm but is expected to become hurricane again

The projection track since Saturday afternoon has Isaias’ center moving within miles of Florida’s east coast on Sunday, and moving along it as a Category 1hurricane

.

But a landfall in the state can’t yet be eliminated, stated CNN meteorologist AllisonChinchar

.

Maximum continual winds are now around 70 miles per hour as the storm moves through the Florida Straits, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen stated. The National Weather Service stated the storm had to do with 100 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale and moving about 9 miles per hour.

Dry air and wind shear assisted to momentarily damage the storm, he stated, but serious effects are most likely along much of the Sunshine State’s east coast.

FloridaGov Ron DeSantis alerted locals to anticipate power blackouts, even from a tropicalstorm Restoring power will take longer than typical due to the fact that of Covid-19 preventative measures, authorities have actually stated. “A 70 mile-an-hour wind will be enough to take down trees and limbs that obviously interact with power lines and so, that will happen, and people should be prepared for that,” DeSantis stated. As a hurricane, Isaias– pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as) — crossed over the Bahamas’ Andros Island late Saturday early morning, whipping it and close-by islands with heavy rain and strong winds. Just to the east, power blackouts were reported throughout the Bahamas’ New Providence Island, consisting of the capital of Nassau, as the storm lowered trees and power lines, Eyewitness News Bahamas reported “It’s simply been a extremely rainy day and the winds are starting …

