Isaias track and Philadelphia AccuWeather forecast for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Meteorologist David Murphy says some evening downpours are likely on Monday, but the bulk of the rain and high winds from Isaias occur on Tuesday. Flash flooding is possible.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for Philadelphia along with Montgomery, Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties; southern New Jersey including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem counties; and Delaware including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties through Tuesday evening.

See all severe weather notifications at 6abc.com/Weather/Alerts

Flooding rainfall and gusty winds are expected as Tropical Storm Isaias passes over the region.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect tonight and tomorrow across the entire region because of heavy tropical rains totaling 2-4″.

New track update earlier this morning, but same result. Looks like Isaias will be passing through the middle of our area on Tuesday afternoon with potentially damaging winds and flooding rainfall. A breakdown on @6abc at noon. FYI, partly sunny, late t’storm today. 89. pic.twitter.com/diprD3Vb7I — davidmurphy6abc (@davidmurphy6abc) August 3, 2020

Ahead of Isaias’ arrival, it’s warm and muggy today with partly sunny skies and some thunderstorms possible late in the day and tonight. The high is 89. At the Shore, 84. There’s a moderate risk of rip currents in the ocean.

TONIGHT: Drenching showers and thunderstorms are possible as Tropical Storm Isaias draws closer. It remains…