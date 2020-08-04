Isaias regains hurricane status east of Charleston; landfall expected near Myrtle Beach | Hurricane Wire

Isaias gained back hurricane strength Monday night after crawling up the coast as a hurricane. But meteorologists forecasted it would remain reasonably weak as soon as striking land in the Myrtle Beach location.

As of 8 p.m., the storm had to do with 60 miles east of Charleston and 60 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, according to the National HurricaneCenter Its winds were 75 miles per hour.

“The center of Isaias will approach the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area during the next few hours,” the Hurricane Center stated.

A storm rise caution was in result from Folly Beach through Cape Fear, the Hurricane Center stated.

Shortly after 8 p.m. the National Weather Service stated the tide in Charleston Harbor surpassed 7 feet — the limit for small flooding.

Tide in Charleston Harbor is now over 7 feet MLLW (1.24 feet MHHW). This is the level where small seaside flooding normally starts. Avoid flooded highways! #scwx #chswx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharleston SC)August 4, 2020

South Santee River approximately Surf City in North Carolina is under a hurricane caution, and hurricane conditions are expected in seaside Horry County by Monday night, consisting of unsafe winds and storm rise.

The northeastern part of South Carolina will experience the force of the storm, especially Georgetown and Horry counties …