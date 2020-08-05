Isaias knocked out power to more than 3 million homes and businesses all along East Coast

According to a tally from Poweroutage.US, the outages were concentrated in the tri-state area: As of Wednesday morning, power was out for nearly a million people in New Jersey, about 775,000 people in New York, and about 700,000 in Connecticut. In all, outages stretched from North Carolina up to Maine.
The storm, now a post-tropical cyclone, has moved into southeastern Canada, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds over the province of Quebec.
As of Wednesday morning, the storm’s maximum sustained winds were about 40 mph and it is expected to get weaker, the National Hurricane Center said, adding the storm is likely to dissipate Wednesday night or Thursday.
A wind advisory was in effect for all of eastern and Northern Maine until early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.