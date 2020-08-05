Isaias knocked out power to more than 3 million homes and businesses all along East Coast

According to a tally from Poweroutage.US, the outages were concentrated in the tri-state area: As of Wednesday morning, power was out for nearly a million people in New Jersey, about 775,000 people in New York, and about 700,000 in Connecticut. In all, outages stretched from North Carolina up to Maine.

Isaias brought hurricane-force wind gusts to Long Island, according to unofficial reports from the National Weather Service . Peak wind gusts reached 67 mph in Greenwich, Connecticut, 68 mph at Newark Airport in New Jersey, and over 75 mph in multiple parts of New York’s Suffolk County, the weather service said.

The storm, now a post-tropical cyclone, has moved into southeastern Canada, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds over the province of Quebec.

As of Wednesday morning, the storm’s maximum sustained winds were about 40 mph and it is expected to get weaker, the National Hurricane Center said, adding the storm is likely to dissipate Wednesday night or Thursday. A wind advisory was in effect for all of eastern and Northern Maine until early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou. “We are seeing numerous reports of Gusty Winds 35-45mph within Showers & behind the precipitation. We could see gusts as high as 50mph. This may cause downed trees on power lines,”…

Source link