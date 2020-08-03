Isaias could bring strongest winds to New York City since Superstorm Sandy

People stroll along the beach Monday early morning in Myrtle Beach, SouthCarolina Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Isaias is anticipated to enhance into a typhoon prior to its projection landfall in the Carolinas later on today.

In North Carolina, the Outer Banks neighborhoods of Ocracoke Island, which took a direct hit from Hurricane Florence in 2018, and Hatteras Island provided mandatory evacuations on Friday for all visitors and homeowners ahead of the expected storm that could bring flooding to waterside and surrounding homes, making streets in the location unpassable.

Visitors were ordered to evacuate North Carolina’s Ocean Isle and Holden Beach by Saturday, authorities stated.

Inland, the Neuse and Cape Fear rivers are anticipated to increase above moderate flooding level, the North Carolina Emergency Management Department tweeted Sunday

On Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster revealed that he would not release a compulsory evacuation, however that homeowners must continue to keep an eye on the weather condition scenario.

“Right now we’re hoping this storm will not hit us hard if it hits at all,” McMaster stated. “At this time we have no intention at all of declaring any sort of evacuation.”

South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) Director Kim Stenson stated his department will be executing their new emergency situation …