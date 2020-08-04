Isaias becomes Hurricane as it nears Carolinas; Tropical storm warning issued for NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Isaias became Hurricane Isaias once again Monday evening, strengthening as it approached the Carolinas.

Officials in New York and New Jersey are preparing for the storm’s expected arrival on Tuesday.

New York City and most of the tri-state region are under a tropical storm warning through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch was also issued from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“We expect impacts (heavy rain, wind, dangerous seas) to begin Tuesday into Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said.

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management issued a coastal flood watch for parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday, but strengthened as expected Monday will likely bring heavy rain and flooding along the East Coast this week. The threat of tornadoes is also possible.

Bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida’s east coast Sunday.

Officials in Myrtle Beach ordered swimmers out of the water Monday and downtown Charleston braced for potential flooding.

In North Carolina, officials were wrapping up evacuations of Ocracoke Island, which took a beating last year from Hurricane Dorian.

Isaias: NJ preparing for possible flooding

