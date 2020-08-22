Is Zak Crawley England’s long-term No 3? Lydia Greenway, Adam Collins, Bazid Khan on The Cricket Debate | Cricket News





England’s Zak Crawley has made a long term in the side – however in which area?

So England have discovered their long-term number 3, right?

Zak Crawley definitely staked a strong claim after rubbing 171no on the first day of the 3rd Test versus Pakistan, ending up being the very first Englishman to score a Test hundred in the house because position considering that Joe Root in 2016.

But choice is never ever rather that simple, as our visitors Lydia Greenway, Adam Collins and Bazid Khan gone over on The Cricket Debate panel.

When Ben Stokes is all set to go back to the side, could England’s selectors be required to bump Crawley to the top of the order – maybe at the expenditure of Rory Burns, who has scored 4, 10, nought and 6 in his 4 innings versus Pakistan?

Writer and broadcaster Collins showed: “You take a look at it and see a.