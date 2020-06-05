Is your local council ignoring the new lockdown rules?

Lockdown measures were eased at the beginning of June after significantly more than two months of restrictions.

Under the new rules, in England groups of as much as six individuals from different house holds can meet in parks or private gardens, whilst in Scotland as much as eight folks are allowed to meet and in Wales numerous people can meet outdoors.

Some non-contact outdoor sports such as for instance tennis, football and golf are now permitted, but rules vary by country.

We need to know whether your local council has accommodated the new lockdown rules or whether or not they have ignored them and you are still struggling to undertake activities that are permissible under the new measures.

