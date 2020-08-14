Is Tom Brady a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2020?

What should we anticipate out of Tom Brady in his very first year with his brand-new group?

Tom Brady will start his very first of 3 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, the best quarterback of perpetuity took his skills to the Florida Gulf Coast with the hopes of playing 3 more years to survive his age-45 season. It’s a brand-new start for him with the Buccaneers, however can Brady have a top-10 fantasy season this fall?

The Fantasy Footballers have Brady as their QB11 to begin the year. In regards to where Brady ranks as a quarterback beyond fantasy football, he’s still most likely top-five in the league, right around where Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers would be, behind Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Russell Wilson of theSeattle Seahawks That sounds about right for Brady.

While Brady isn’t going to get you a lick of fantasy points with his legs, he might take advantage of having fun with more talented offensive workers in Tampa Bay than he has in current years withNew England Though he had great success tossing the ball to Julian Edelman in the slot, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are just more skilled than anybody on the Patriots’ getting corps.

