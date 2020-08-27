Is this the end for America’s mom-and-pop stores?

Crossing the limit of The Dragon’s Nest toy store resembles taking a trip back in time. Modelled on Charles Dickens’s Old Curiosity Shop, the shop’s wood racks groan under the weight of toys and video games that have actually kept kids amused for generations: designs of Mr Potato Head sit along with Slinky springs, Spirograph drawing sets beside glider aeroplane sets. A hand-painted indication under the low-beamed ceiling transportations kids to a location far, far: “There once was a land of magic, and wonder — and dragons.”

For practically 4 years, the store has actually inhabited this early-19th-century red-brick structure in the centre of Newburyport, a chocolate-box town that appears as though it has actually been plucked from an English shire and stuck on the north coast ofMassachusetts

The shop is particularly popular with holidaymakers remaining in homes on neighboring Plum Island, an 11-mile barrier reef sandwiched in between the Atlantic and countless acres of salt marsh.

Today The Dragon’s Nest is owned by Sally Owen, a 66-year-old with a transmittable interest for the toys of the past. “It’s like an exploratorium,” she states. “We stuff in a great deal of toys. It’s cool and various, not like a shopping mall shop, and a great deal of the magic originates from the physical structure itself.

“We have actually attempted to …