Is this the best man cave in Australia? Inside an incredible Melbourne apartment with epic ‘Manland’

Wealthy buyers looking for a property with the ultimate man cave now have the chance to turn their dream into reality.

The lavish four bedroom apartment in Melbourne comes with a six-car garage, soundproofed office, bar, wine rack and a cards table in the basement.

Nicknamed ‘Manland’, the space also has cabinets used for the owner’s collection of model cars and sprawls across the basement level of the property.

1/32 Grange Road, Toorak, is currently listed for sale with Kay & Burton’s Gerald Delaney – for a whopping $14million.

The five-apartment complex was built by the owner about seven years ago, who retained the ground floor for himself to live in

The authentic Art Deco style home, which resembles ‘a New York hotel built in the 1930s’, is also decked out on the upper levels.

It also has four bathrooms and two kitchens, with one commercial-grade and having a Wolf stove.

The 1200sq m property’s main bedroom is also complete with a dressing room, and comes with an alfresco terrace and temperate-controlled ‘pet room’.

RT Edgar Toorak director Warwick Anderson told realestate.com.au the property was ‘bigger than most houses’.

‘The owner has two cats’, Mr Anderson told realestate.com.au.

‘Their room is completely self-contained, self-heated and cooled, (and features) bedding and access for food.’

Mr Anderson told realestate.com.au the 1930s hotel design was so grand and true to style it fooled a National Trust member

Inside one of the bedrooms at the $14million mansion, which is currently listed for sale with Kay & Burton’s Gerald Delaney

‘The detail is phenomenal,’ he said.

The four-bed property has four bathrooms, an alfresco terrace and lavish main bedroom complete with its own dressing room

‘The joinery isn’t just wood, it’s encased in bronze. The internal doors are bronze as well, and the glasswork and lights were all made specially in absolutely correct Art Deco style.

‘The vendor had bronze work done in China, and the joinery work came from Budapest in Hungary.’

