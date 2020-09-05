Is this officially the end of the line for Adrian Peterson?

Adrian Peterson is looking for a brand-new task right prior to the season.

Adrian Peterson was all set to continue beating the chances and go into the 2020 season as a 35-year-old running back. Then the news came that the Washington Football Team launched him Friday early morning.

Now he is a 35-year-old running back trying to convince teams to offer him a possibility. So is this the end of the roadway for Peterson?

Adrian Peterson isn’t all set to retire

Washington choosing to go young at the position isn’t a stunning relocation. But the release of Peterson raises concerns of if he was looking bad, or if the group simply didn’t desire him taking representatives from more youthful men.

At the age of 35, although he is being launched today, RB Adrian Peterson still wishes to continue playing, per source. So include another skilled name to the list of offered running backs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2020

Peterson ought to have the ability to encourage a group to a minimum of offer him a possibility. He ran for 898 lawns and 5 goals in what was a bad Washington offense last season. He discussed the 1,000-yard mark the year prior to that.

Putting the future Hall of Famer in a rotation and not having him be the lead person makes including him a no-brainer. He would likewise be available in on a minimum offer.

The first string that enters your mind is the Minnesota …