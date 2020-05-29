‘Is this a joke?’ See Don Lemon’s reaction to FBI’s request

By
Mayukh Saha
-

CNN’s Don Lemon reacts to the FBI’s call for more information regarding the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee on Floyd’s neck to pin him — unarmed and handcuffed — to the ground. #CNN #News

source

Post Views: 10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR