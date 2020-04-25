Is there any science behind the two-meter social distancing rule…? Government adviser says guidelines on keeping apart was ‘conjured out of nowhere’

Robert Dingwall from the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), says that the two-meter distance rule is not supported by scientific evidence and was “conjured out of nowhere”. Orders to keep a two-meter distance to maintain social distance is supposed to be a made-up figure, as warned by a government advisor.

The “one-meter gap” rule is supported by scientific evidence. However, the “two-meter gap” rule is used by the government as a “rule of thumb” as mentioned by a sociology professor at Nottingham Trent University.

Mr. Dingwall says that the social distance norms which are affecting the general public both mentally and physically will grow harder to be followed if there is no scientific explanation behind the guidelines.

