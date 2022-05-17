The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan stated today in a conversation with journalists from Gyumri that there is no shortage of fertilizer at the moment ․ The state subsidizes բոլոր all the communities that have submitted bids in an organized manner have been fully satisfied.

To the observation of one of the journalists that there is information that many of the farms could not get enough fertilizer, the minister urged to contact the department headed by him in such a case.

According to him, such problems occur in case of violating the terms mentioned by the government.

Vahan Kerobyan mentioned that the issues related to both fertilizer and irrigation water were discussed today in Shirak regional administration. According to him, the information they have inspires confidence that they will not have problems during the irrigation season.

We inquired whether there was a danger of getting into a food crisis in the conditions of rising prices for fertilizers, seeds and diesel fuel.

Vahan Kerobyan mentioned that they are doing everything in this direction – helping the vulnerable segments of the population to overcome the damage caused by inflation.

“The government is trying to make the vulnerable masses of the population compensate for their losses as a result of high inflation.

Already this week the government will present a project, which will create an opportunity for pensioners to receive up to 10% cash back, which will mitigate the losses from inflation.

Of course, this is not the end, we և our partners are constantly working to make the results of high economic growth available to all segments of the population.

You know that the government had 9.6% economic growth in the first quarter, which is significantly higher than in all other countries in the region. And our task as a government is to make sure that economic growth is maintained in the coming months of the year. “On the other hand, the result of that economic growth should be available to all segments of the population,” said Vahan Kerobyan.

Nune AREVSHATYAN