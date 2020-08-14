Is there a new ‘Sykes-Picot’ race unfolding to shape Lebanon’s future? – Middle East Monitor

Another western breach of the already violated Arab space is being implemented today through the weak portal of Lebanon as France and Britain sent two warships to the stricken port of Beirut. There appears to be a concerted effort to confront Turkey on a second front, having already done so in Libya and the government in Ankara offering the use of one of its own ports to help the people of Lebanon.

This rapid French-British naval presence on the Lebanese coast straight after the bombing of the port is a response to two obvious needs that the West cannot hide. Perhaps the most prominent of these is the need to exert pressure on the Lebanese state and army to prevent any serious investigation into the Beirut explosion, about which there is much suspicion and doubt given the accumulating testimonies and videos which suggest strongly that an unconventional explosion took place last week. This could have been caused by an air-to-ground missile or a sea-to-ground missile, or even by technology tested months ago in Syria creating the same destructive waves that we do not see after the use of conventional bombs.

Prior to the ships arriving in Beirut, some Lebanese and international media addressed the quick visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and his behaviour which made him look as if he is the de…