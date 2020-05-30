Is the US enriching Iran’s nuclear program? – Middle East Monitor

The United States mentioned on Wednesday it’s going to terminate sanctions waivers that had allowed Russian, Chinese and European corporations to hold out work initially designed to make it more durable for Iranian nuclear websites for use for weapons growth, Reuters reported.

The waivers, which officers mentioned expire on 27 July, coated the conversion of Iran’s Arak heavy water analysis reactor, the provision of enriched uranium for its Tehran Research Reactor and the switch of spent and scrap reactor gas overseas.

In a press release, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave no exact justification for the transfer, which can halt some work initially designed to make it tougher for Iran to probably develop fissile materials for nuclear bombs.

However, Pompeo mentioned Washington would lengthen for 90 days a waiver permitting international work at a Russian-built nuclear energy plant at Bushehr to make sure security.

The wider resolution appeared aimed toward tightening the US “maximum pressure” coverage utilized since Washington deserted the 2015 Iran nuclear deal two years in the past. That deal eased financial sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

“Because of our pressure, Iran’s leaders are facing a decision: either negotiate with us or manage economic collapse,” US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook advised reporters.